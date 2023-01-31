Plateau CP tasks new constables on professionalism

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The commissioner of police, Plateau state police command, CP Bartholomew Onyeka has task the newly police constables to be professional in their conduct as they embark on community policing.

CP Onyeka throw the challenged at the command headquarters Jos Monday, while receiving 231 newly police constables who have passed out from the police training school.

Our correspondent observed that amongst the 231 newly recruited police constables 196 are male as 35 were female.

The CP admonished then to decorum in their behavior in line with the rules and regulations of the Nigerian police force as they relates with larger society.

According to him, “you’re now not on your own, your under constituted authority and any infractions you would be hold responsible. So we expect the best behavior from every one of you.

” you would be posted to your Local governments as directed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and in line with the policy of the force that upon your recruitment and passing out, your going out to the rural areas to complement the efforts of the Divisional police as well as the area commanders that are in charged of the areas”, he stated.

Turning to female police constables, the CP advised them to dress decent in accordance with their dressing code.

“Don’t wear anything that would project you in bad light, dress decently always and ensure you adopt the hair that is approved by women police because you have your dressed code.”