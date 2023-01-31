PDP condemns attack on President Buhari in Kano, blames Tinubu, Ganduje

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday in Kano State by miscreants.

The party has also alleged that the attack was sponsored by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A Video of the attack on one of the helicopters in the convoy of the President has been trending.

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party said, “This organized attack on the person of the President is outrightly treasonable and a sacrilegious assault on our national sovereignty which must be condemned by all.

“Our Party is alarmed that this attack is part of APC Presidential Candidate’s alleged plot to undermine the Presidency, cause confusion, trigger violence in the country, disrupt the conduct of the 2023 general elections and derail our democracy; having realized that he cannot win in a peaceful, free and fair electoral process.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note how Governor Abdullahi Ganduje attempted to abridge President Buhari’s movement and even tried to stop him from visiting Kano State.

“More disquieting is the fact that the APC Presidential Campaign sought to humiliate and harm President Buhari, while performing his official duties in Kano.

“It should be noted that the APC Presidential Candidate has been displaying open aversion and making inciting statements against President Buhari since Mr. President’s declaration, in line with democratic best practice all over the world, that Nigerians should freely vote for any candidate and Party of their choice in the 2023 general elections.

“The apparent frustration of Asiwaju Tinubu to resort to encourage or condone violence is fueled by his entitlement mentality, that it is his turn to be President, despite his numerous ineligibility and disability baggage.

“Nigerians are reminded about Asiwaju Tinubu’s infamous statement in London where he declared to his supporters that “political power is not going to be served in a restaurant, it is not served a la carte. It is what we are doing; It is being determined; you do it at all cost; fight for it, grab it, snatch it and run with it”.

“Only recently, Asiwaju Tinubu further incited his followers against President Buhari at APC’s Presidential Rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he accused Mr. President of attempting to subvert the electoral process.

“It is now clearer why the APC Presidential Candidate brazenly established a militia code-named “the Jagaban Army” which is designed to undermine our national security, unleash violence on institutions of democracy and disrupt the electoral process.

“The PDP counsels the APC Presidential Candidate to come to terms with the fact that Nigerians are determined to have free, fair and credible elections and that they are unwavering in their choice of the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar as the next President of our country.

“Asiwaju Tinubu should note that no threat by any means can divert Nigerians from the path to rescue and rebuild our nation; which aspiration is embodied in Atiku Abubakar”