APC ‘ll sustain Buhari’s legacies beyond 2023 –Abdullahi

.Tinubu promises Ibom deep seaport

Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, the National Coordinator, Project 774 for Tinubu/Shettima, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will sustain President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies beyond 2023.

He stated this at the inauguration of the rehabilitated New Bussa Township Stadium in Borgu Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger on Tuesday.

Abdullahi, also Senate Deputy Whip, described Buhari as a patriotic leader whose leadership skills must be sustained by the party.

He said that the Project 774 was one of the support groups of the Tinubu/Shettima for the Feb. 25 presidential election.

The lawmaker said that there was no crisis among the party members adding that the party was intac.

“Our party is intact. We are working very hard to deliver our party because of the good work our father President Muhammadu Buhari has being doing.

“He is working very hard and patriotically so and that is why he needs his legacy to be sustained.

“And that is why he said that as a democrat, he is going to allow democratic process to take place, that is leadership and that is how our presidential candidate emerged,” Abdullahi said.

He added”As we are going to the national election, we believe as the president of this country, his duty is to make sure there is credible election.

“We were asked for credible election, and we are going to anchor our victory on credible election. And that is why we are working very hard.”

Abdullahi said that project 774 was one out of so many other thousand support groups working assiduously across the country to galvanise support for Tinubu/ Shettima.

“Tinubu and Shettima have been tried, they have been tested and trusted. So there is no doubt about their capacity, they have the character, they have the capability and capacity to deliver on their promises,” he said.

Abdullahi described the extension of the deadline for naira swap as a welcome development, urging all Nigerians to use the extension period to do the needful.

“Let them not wait until the last day again, then they come out in large number and say oh.

“The National Assembly had moved motion to ask for extension so there is no any conflict in our concern.

“The concern we are showing is about Nigerians. I believe it’s a phase and it’s a sacrifice we must all make to make our country better.

“But what we are saying is that it should be done with human face. And our president is a listening president, he has heard the cry of Nigerians and their is an extension,” he said.

The lawmaker blamed the current fuel scarcity in the country on petroleum marketers.

“Mr President is not in charge of fuel. It is Nigerians, Nigerians are the fuel marketers.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has said there is fuel,” he said.

Abdullahi expressed optimism that on the adoption of the Local Government Autonomy in the Constitution Alteration Bills.

“I’m still very hopeful that local government autonomy will be given.

“It is not a rejection yet because we still have some states that have not returned the bills.

“Out of the 27 that have returned, some of the bills were accepted and out of the ones that are outstanding it is possible that we make the number.

“I’m calling on Nigerians to tell all the their States Houses of Assembly, those that have not returned the bills to the national assembly to do the needful because when we develop the local government, then we are developing Nigeria,” he said.

Also, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, has promised to ensure the actualisation of the much awaited Ibom Deep Seaport, to boost economic activities in the state.

Tinubu said this when he addressed a mammoth crowd that turned out to receive him at the presidential campaign rally at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Monday.

He said the state was blessed with enormous water resources to support the establishment of a deep seaport in the state.

Tinubu said that the establishment of a deep seaport would ensure industrialisation and development to completely reduce unemployment and poverty.

He said APC would continue to engage in agriculture as a deliberate policy to ensure food security for the Nigerian people.

“We will do mechanised farming. We will export food from Akwa Ibom. We will build your Deep Seaport. I have completed the Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos.

“What we need do is to develop our country. We have enough gas reserves. We will become gas competitive throughout the world. Akwa Ibom people will not suffer again. Nigerians will not suffer again,” Tinubu said.

He urged the people to support the APC and vote for him in Feb. 25 presidential election to ensure prosperity for the people.

Tinubu added that his government would ensure adequate power supply in the country, promising to abolish estimated billing, if given the mandate.

He commended people for the large turnout to receive his presidential campaign entourage.

“I thank Akwa Ibom people for helping me get the ticket but no one gets credit for uncompleted assignment.

The assignment is not complete until you vote for the APC. If you don’t have a PVC go and get it. This is a revolution.

“A revolution to change poverty, an opportunity to change from poverty to happiness; an opportunity to change from joblessness to abundance of jobs.

“Today, many of you are paying estimated electricity bills. That will stop. You get to the gas station and you don’t find fuel and you wait for hours. I guarantee you that that will stop,” he said.

Earlier, the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, said the party was a proud party because it had a good presidential candidate for the country.

Adamu, represented by the National Deputy Chairman, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, urged the people to vote for APC candidates in the all the election.

“The National Chairman has asked me to thank Akwa Ibom people for coming out enmasse to welcome our presidential candidate today.

“APC is a proud party because we have a good candidate as our presidential candidate, he cannot work alone, so vote for all APC candidates in the coming elections,” he said.

The Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, while addressing the crowd commended Akwa Ibom people for the large turnout and urged them to vote for APC.

“Today, Akwa Ibom people has spoken and ready to vote APC. You have shown determination to support APC,” Lawan said.

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker, House of Representatives, said the APC presidential candidate was a man of courage and audacity that should be voted as president.

He charged people yet to collect their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) to do so immediately to enable them vote for Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highpoint of the rally was the handing over of the party’s flag to Mr. Akanimo Udofia as the state governorship candidate by the National Deputy Chairman.