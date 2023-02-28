Peter Obi’s political wind Hits Abia Political structure As He wins Presidential election in all 17 LGAs of the State.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The political structure in Abia State has been seriously hit and shaken by the wind from the Labour party presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi who defeated both the PDP and the APC presidential candidates in Abia State with 327,095 votes against 22676 votes for PDP and 8914 votes for APC.

The Labour party presidential candidate won in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the State with wide margins.

The Abia State presidential election Returning Officer, Professor Abel Ezeoha who declared the result at the INEC Abia headquarter Umuahia, said the total number of registered voters were 2,120808 and the accredited voters were 384468 .

He said the rejected number of votes was 11646 and the total number of votes cast was 381683, while the Labour party scored 327095 votes, PDP 22676 votes, APC 8914 votes , APGA 3943 votes , NNPP 1239 votes and others .

In the same development,the Labour Party won the Abia Central Senatorial District election as the candidate Hon.Daryton Nwokocha,who is the incumbent House of representative member for Isialangwa North and South federal constituency was declared the winner by the Abia Central Senatorial Returning Officer, Professor Udo Herbert who said he got 92116 votes to defeat the PDP candidate the former minister and national executive member of the PDP,chief Austin Akobundu who scored 41477 votes to come second, while APC got 7997 votes , Barr. Ahamdi Nweke of APGA got 4637 votes , APP got 2348 votes etc .

Mr Peter Obi’s wind also hit the political structure in Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency with as many least expected that the intensity of the wind could pulled down such a strong political structure

,where the Labour Party candidate for Ikwuano Umuahia federal constituency chief Obi Aguocha polled a total of 48199 votes to defeat the Speaker Abia State house of Assembly of the PDP who scored 35196 votes to come second in that political battle as declared by the returning Officer Professor Uma Kalu Oke and Aguocha’s emergence is purely as a result of the wind from Mr Peter Obi.

Continuing, the Peter Obi’s wind hit Isikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency thereby dismantling the political structure of Rt Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who has been representing the Constituency for the past 16 years to a sudden end .

The Labour Party candidate Chief Amobi Ogah who is the younger brother of the former Nigeria minister of state for mines and steel, Dr Uche Ogah defeated the incumbent House of representative member Rt Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha to emerge as the house of representative -elect for Isikwuato Umunneochi federal constituency.

The Returning Officer for Isikwuato Umunneochi federal constituency Barrister Nneoma Nnochiri who declared chief Amobi Ogah the winner said he scored 11769 votes while Nkeiruka Onyejeocha of APC scored 8752 votes, Loveth Ofoegbu of PDP scored 6760 votes, Rufus Obi of APGA got 1998 votes among others.

It is interesting to point out that the first beneficiary of Mr Peter Obi’s wind impact is the current member represent Isialangwa North at Abia State house of Assembly,Hon Ginger Onwusibe of the Labour party who defeated the former chief of staff to Abia State Governor, chief A.C.B Agbazuere of the Peoples Democratic Party .

Hon. Ginger Onwusibe who is a known grassroot politician with the Atawike political structure polled a total of 20411 valid votes against Chief Agbazuere who scored 13508 votes .

However, the current senator representing Abia North chief Orji Uzor Kalu narrowly escaped Mr Peter Obi’s wind impact as Senator Orji has been declared the winner of Abia North Senatorial District by INEC

The Returning Officer for Abia North Senatorial District,Mr Chinedu Nnamdi said Senator Orji of the APC polled a total of 30,805 votes to defeat the Labour Party candidate Chief Nnamdi Iroh who polled 27540 votes while the PDP candidate senator Mao Ohuabunwa scored a total of 15175 votes and another APC candidate that emerged winner is Hon Benjamin Kalu ,the current member representing Bende federal constituency who defeated Hon Nnenna Ukeje of the peoples Democratic Party.

As Mr Peter Obi’s political wind continues, Nigerians especially the youths are optimistic that he will completely dismantle all the old political structures in Nigeria that have reduced the country in the eyes of the world and give room for a new Nigeria which is possible.