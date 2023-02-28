Champion Newspapers Limited
Obi wins in Plateau, poll 466,272 votes

People & Power
By Editor
From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The presidential candidate of Labour party, LP, Peter Obi has won Plateau state, polled 466,272 out of the total votes casted which is 1,111,164.

Announcing the result, Plateau state presidential election returning officer, prof.Shehu Abdullarahman, Vice Chancellor Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa state said Labour party won having polled highest votes casted.

According to him, ” the total number of registered voters of Plateau is 2,755,017.

“Accredited voters stands at 1,139,393. The number of votes scored by various political parties were as follows;

A-539
AA-342
AAC-420
ADC-1,728
ADP-1,922
APC-307,195
APGA-883
APM-380
APP-260
BP-1,008
LP-466,272
NNPP-8869
NRM-955
PDP-243,808
PRP-49,201
SDP-879
YPP-623
ZLP-2,886.

” Valid votes cast is 1,088,170, rejected votes 22,994 while total votes casted is 1,111,164.

Plateau state Resident Electoral Commission, REC, Dr. Oliver Agundu commended citizens for turning out to exercise their franchise.

He said even though there were challenges, assured that the commission will improve.

He solicit for maximum cooperation all and sundry in March 11th, 2023 governorship and state Assembly elections.



