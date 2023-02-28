Obi wins in Plateau, poll 466,272 votes

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The presidential candidate of Labour party, LP, Peter Obi has won Plateau state, polled 466,272 out of the total votes casted which is 1,111,164.

Announcing the result, Plateau state presidential election returning officer, prof.Shehu Abdullarahman, Vice Chancellor Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa state said Labour party won having polled highest votes casted.

According to him, ” the total number of registered voters of Plateau is 2,755,017.

“Accredited voters stands at 1,139,393. The number of votes scored by various political parties were as follows;

A-539

AA-342

AAC-420

ADC-1,728

ADP-1,922

APC-307,195

APGA-883

APM-380

APP-260

BP-1,008

LP-466,272

NNPP-8869

NRM-955

PDP-243,808

PRP-49,201

SDP-879

YPP-623

ZLP-2,886.

” Valid votes cast is 1,088,170, rejected votes 22,994 while total votes casted is 1,111,164.

Plateau state Resident Electoral Commission, REC, Dr. Oliver Agundu commended citizens for turning out to exercise their franchise.

He said even though there were challenges, assured that the commission will improve.

He solicit for maximum cooperation all and sundry in March 11th, 2023 governorship and state Assembly elections.