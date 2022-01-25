Pentecost Truth School set for resumption

Pentecost Truth School of deliverance under the leadership of rector, Pastor Sam Adekoya Is set to resume for her academic session .

The institution is located at, 28 Ojo-Ola street beside Globus Supermarket, Iyana -Ejigbo, Ejigbo, Lagos. Lecture runs from 9am to 4pm every Saturday and the course duration is 10 months, whether Diploma, Higher Diploma or Doctorate degree. The resumption date is 29th of January and the form is #2000.Th school is geared towards mobilising God’s Endtime Armies for Endtime battles and equipping the body of Christ with astute ministers who will stand for the truth.

