Must Read: Does Sex Really Help Relieve Migraine?

What’s the short answer?

Yes! Yes! Oh, yes! Sex really does help relieve migraine attacks in some people and There’s a little more to it than just banging migraine away.

Does it depend on the type of migraine or headache?

Based on what research says so far, it appears that migraine attacks and cluster headaches can be sexed into submission in some people.

There are also plenty of anecdotal reports of people who say that sex has relieved other types of headaches, too.

Before dropping trou’ and assuming position next time your head pounds, you should know that for some, sex can worsen or even trigger headaches. (More on that in a minute.)

What kind of sex are we talking about?

This is the best part! Any kind of sex that gets you to orgasm is more likely to do it. This goes for partnered sex and solo sex.

More research is needed to understand exactly how sex relieves headache pain, but orgasm seems to be the magic ingredient for most in this titillating headache remedy.

How does it work?

Researchers still aren’t exactly sure how sex relieves headaches, but suspect that the rush of endorphins during arousal and orgasm play a role.

Endorphins are the brain’s natural pain reliever and act like opioids.

According to the Association of Migraine Disorders, they provide rapid pain relief that’s even faster than IV morphine. Yes, please!

A surge in these endorphins when you’re turned on could numb the pain of migraine attacks and other types of headaches.

There may be other physiological processes involved when it comes to sex and cluster headaches.

Some experts’ trusted Source believe that orgasm has the same effect as deep brain stimulation on the area of the brain involved in cluster headaches.

What if it doesn’t work, or you just don’t want to be touched?

You’re not alone. Sex doesn’t do the trick for everyone, and a lot of people report that touching and physical activity of any kind is the last thing they want during a migraine attack.

You could try a little gentle exploration if you want to give orgasm another chance to help your pain. It’ll at the very least help relax tense muscles.

If you’d rather not get busy when you’re dealing with a bad headache or just don’t find orgasm helpful, there are other things you can do for relief.

Here are some options: