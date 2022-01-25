Labour suspends national protest over planned subsidy removal

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress has shelved its planned nationwide protest earlier scheduled for 27th January 2022.

It also suspended the follow-up protest which would have taken place on February 2nd, 2022 in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba made the announcement on Tuesday, a few hours after the Federal Government indicated that petroleum subsidy would continue for another 18months timeframe.

Wabba said the decision to suspend the protest followed a virtual National Executive Council meeting held at noon on Tuesday.

Wabba said, “at the peak of very rigorous mobilization of Nigerians by the Nigeria Labour Congress and a host of her Civil Society allies, the government through the Minister of Finance yesterday, 24″ January 2022 made a public announcement reversing the plans to increase petrol pump price.

” The position of the government was also officially communicated to the Congress with calls for further engagement. Following the reversal and reapproach by the government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress met this morning virtually to consider the new position of the government. The NEC after vigorous debates took a decision to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for 27″ January 2022 and the national protest scheduled for 2″ February 2022.

“The leadership of the Congress has communicated this decision to our civil society allies who have stood stoically behind Nigerian workers in our quest for social and economic justice for workers and the downtrodden people of our country.

“Going forward, we will continue to engage with the government on the very critical issues of ensuring local refining of petroleum, creation of sustainable jobs and affordable price of petrol for Nigerian workers and people”.

