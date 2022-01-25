2023 election: Makinde urges Nigerians to choose right

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, charged Nigerians to choose wisely in 2023 by electing people that have the energy to serve the country.

The governor gave the charge at the 65th birthday anniversary and thanksgiving service, as well as the launching of a ministry by the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle, held at the Oritamefa Baptist Church, Yemetu, Ibadan.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as adding that aged people who plan to run for elective positions should have a rethink.

The governor congratulated Rev. Ayokunle on his birthday and the launch of his ministry- Waymaker International Ministries, saying he has done enough for the Baptist Convention and Christians at large.

He said that Oyo State is most blessed with the crops of spiritual leaders that surround the state, adding that Rev. Ayokunle is a pride of the state.

He said: “I want to greet every one of you, eminent personalities, religious leaders, prominent Christian leaders, and heads of churches here. I duly recognise every one of you. I want to especially appreciate you for coming to celebrate one of your own and one of our own, the National President of CAN, Rev. Supo Ayokunle.

“We have seen a lot of elder statesmen who want to run this country at age 75 or 78. I want them to think twice and I am saying to the people of Oyo State and Nigeria that this world is not easy. It is possible for you to delegate, ask people to go all over the place but when they are reporting to you, if something has not been added, a few things may have been removed.

“We are in election season basically and what I will say to us as a people is that we need to choose wisely and elect the people who have the energy to truly serve the country.”

Governor Makinde expressed delight at being able to celebrate Rev. Ayokunle, saying: “To the celebrant of today, it is my pleasure to celebrate with you. We thank God for what he has used you to achieve, not only for the Baptist Convention but for Christians in Nigeria.

“In Oyo State, we are the most blessed. This is because we have the President of CAN; President of PFN and President of CAC worldwide. They are all within here.

“So, we really thank God for securing your life to see today. In Yoruba, we do hope that when we start well, we should end well. We believe you are ending well. And the icing on the cake for us is that though you are retiring because you have done enough for the Baptist Convention, you are not tired.”

Those in attendance at the event include the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun; Chief of Staff, Hon. Olusegun Ogunwuyi; Commissioners, Special Advisers, and other government functionaries.

