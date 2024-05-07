We’ve cleared N11b civil servants unpaid salary arrears – governor Mutfwang

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau state Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has declared they clear unpaid salary arrears of civil servants in the state inherited from the previous administration of Simon Lalong to the tune of N11 billion.

Governor Mutfwang revealed that upon taking office in May 2023, they were confronted with a Civil Service on the brink of collapse,burdened by unpaid salary arrears, hence they took swift action to clear these arrears and established a reliable system for salary disbursement, thereby restoring the morale and stability of Plateau workforce.

He made this known on Wednesday at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, while addressing over 35 Labour Unions as World observed workers Day anniversary.

Governor Mutfwang, represented by the Head of Service, Barr. Rauta Dakok, acknowledged his administration remained steadfast to revitalize the Civil Service to achieve exemplary service delivery.

“We recall our pledge to bolster the capabilities of our civil servants by providing them with the necessary tools to execute government policies effectively. Our unwavering commitment to training, staffing excellence, and a merit-based reward system is designed to cultivate an efficient and supportive public service.

“The 2024 Workers’ Day celebration holds a special place in my heart as it marks my inaugural celebration with you as your Governor. I am deeply appreciative of your constant support and collaboration since the beginning of my administration.

“Today, we salute our diligent workers, the architects and artisans of our society, whose relentless efforts continue to mold our state. From the dynamic factories to the bountiful fields, and within every office, the fruits of your labor are abundantly clear.”