Daniel Dauda, Jos

Director General, Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA), Dr. Agabus Manasseh has stated that the agency registered about 277, 862 beneficiaries of social health insurance scheme in the state since its inception from 2019 to date.

Manasseh maintained the agency intends to achieve its universal health coverage target by 2030 as they have developed a 5 year strategic plan.

He confirmed that initially the agency had 523 facilities across the 17 local governments of the state, attending to health insurance beneficiaries but sanctioned some of them due to their inability to follow principles of agreements reached earlier with the agency, arising from the complaints by the beneficiaries

DG PLASCHEMA, also opines that Governor Mutfwang cleared backlog payments, house-to-house verification, and approval of counterpart funds to the tune of N327 million. Describing delay in payments of monthly remittance, non release of equity funds as well as lack of operational vehicles as the major challenge of the agency.

Manasseh made this known Monday during an interface with media titled “Media: a tool for sustainable development” held at Crest Hotel, Jos.

“The media plays a very vital role in promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in healthcare delivery, ultimately contributing to the realization of quality and affordable health for all in Plateau State.”

He elaborates on the multifaceted contributions of media platforms in disseminating crucial information about health insurance policies, enrollment procedures, and benefits, thus empowering individuals to make informed decisions regarding their healthcare needs.

He envisions the media as a facilitator of dialogue and collective efforts aimed at improving access to affordable and comprehensive healthcare services through health insurance programs in the State.

He invites constructive feedback and suggestions from media partners, recognizing the importance of continuous improvement and collaboration in ensuring the success and sustainability of health insurance initiatives in Plateau State.

Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau state Council, Ayuku Pwaspo acknowledged that PLASCHEMA has become a household name in Plateau in terms of universal health coverage.

She encouraged management and staff of the agency to keep on the momentum by sustaining the partnership as the media is always ready to propagate the agency.