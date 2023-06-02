Champion Newspapers Limited
PenCom dissociates self from fake recruitment exercises, advises public to disregard such call

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Management of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has dissociated itself from what it described as a misleading publication on www.recruitmentfile.net, alleging that it has commenced recruitment exercise for 2021/2024.

The publication further stated that suitable candidates were required to submit their applications through a recruitment portal on the Commission’s website.

PenCom, in a statement made available to Daily Champion, Tuesday in Lagos, promptly dissociated itself from the exercise.

“The general public is kindly requested to note that the publication is entirely false and that no such exercise is underway. 

“The Commission invites the general public to further note that all credible information about its activities is available on its website and its social media handles”, the statement said.

The Commission disclosed that it has in the meantime, reported the website to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.

