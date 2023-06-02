FG congratulates Flying Eagles for defeating host county Argentina

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Government has congratulated the Flying Eagles of Nigeria for their 2-0 victory over the host country, Argentina, in the ongoing U-20 World Cup Tournament.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, while congratulating the Team in his office in Abuja today over their excellent performance at the competition also called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure the Team puts in extra effort to bring the cup home.

He explained that the performance of the Flying Eagles at the games further demonstrates that the policy initiatives put in place for the development of sports in Nigeria and football in particular by the former administration under the supervision of the former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare is sure to uplift our sports industry even at global competitions.

Alhaji Abubakar expressed optimism that the Sports and Youth Development Ministry is one of the sectors that the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration will be proud of and thus further build up the structures on the ground towards ensuring a formidable sports industry in the country

He called on all well-meaning Nigerians to pray for the Flying Eagles to conquer other contenders and return to Nigeria with the trophy.

Recall that Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles on Wednesday, defeated host nation, Argentina 2-0 to reach the quarter-final of the U-20 World Cup with Ibrahim Muhammad scoring the first goal of the match in the 71st minute while Haliru Sarki scored with a diving header in added time to take the match out of the reach of the six-time champions.

The host nation rallied to equalise the goal but failed to utilize their chances, thus, the win against Argentina put Nigeria on the chart as a serious contender for the trophy

Nigeria has only won two silver medals in the tournament with the latest being in 2005 when they lost 2-1 to Messi-led Argentina in the final.

