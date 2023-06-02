FCT PERM SEC CONDOLE WITH DAAR COMMUNICATIONS & DOKPESI FAMILY OVER DEATH OF CHAIRMAN EMERITUS

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Olusade Adesola, has condoled with the family of the late High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communications PLC, over the passing of the media mogul, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who passed on Monday 29th May 2023.

The condolence message, which was personally signed by the Permanent Secretary, was delivered to the management of DAAR Communications PLC, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power Radio by the Director of Information and Communication, FCT, Muhammad Hazat Sule.

The Permanent Secretary said the entire FCT Administration received the news of the demise of the High Chief Dokpesi with a rude shock and expressed his profound sadness.

Adesola described the Late Dokpesi as an exceptional person and a visionary leader whose immense contributions to the media industry as exemplified by his pioneering efforts in establishing DAAR Communications, a leading broadcast network is indelible.

He stated that Dokpesi’s dedication, passion, and relentless pursuit of journalistic integrity has inspired numerous individuals and shaped the broadcast industry in Nigeria.

His words: “His visionary leadership coupled with his immense knowledge and experience has not only transformed DAAR Communications into a formidable institution, but also contributed significantly to the grown and development of the media sector.”

The Permanent Secretary, who had only 72 hours ago taken over the affairs of the FCT Administration from the former Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, noted that the late Dokpesi was a true patriot, who built bridges across the nation and shared the ideals of a united country, which are also the ideals and foundation upon which the FCT was created.

He further stated that as a corporate citizen, DAAR Communications PLC contributed in many ways to the growth and development of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary prayed that God grant the Dokpesi’s family, the political associates as well as the management and staff of DAAR Communications the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He assured that the FCT Administration will continue to identify with the vision of the late High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.