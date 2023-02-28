PDP, LP, ADC demand fresh election, sack of INEC chair, Prof. Yakubu

… Go to court if not satisfied, INEC tells aggrieved parties

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party and the African Democratic Congress have called for the cancellation of the Presidential election and that the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, steps aside from his role as INEC Chairman.They also asked him to hand over to a “credible personality” to take oversee the process that would be acceptable to all stakeholders and restore the confidence of the international community, the democratic process and institutions.

The three political parties also made a demand for the conduct of a fresh election in a joint press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Present at the event were the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, his ADC counterpart, Ralph Nwosu and that of the LP, Julius Abure.

The National Chairmen of the parties alleged that the February 25, 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections were marred by widespread rigging, voters harassment violence and voters intimidation.

The position of the three political party was expressed in an address delivered by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure.

This was disclosed in a joint press conference on Tuesday, in Abuja by the three parties delivered by LP National Chairman, Julius Abure.

“We are therefore constrained by this development to state that INEC compromised the integrity of this election even before collation commenced at the polling units.

“Section 60 sub-section 5 of the Electoral Act states that “the presiding officer shall transfer the results, including total number of accredited voters and the result of the ballot in a manner as prescribed by the commission.”

“It was on the strength of this provision in our Electoral Act that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) introduced the BVAS technology to the country.

“The expectation of the majority of Nigerians was that INEC was going to conduct the 2023 election in compliance with both the Electoral Act and its own guidelines.

“Unfortunately, INEC recapitulated on that promise and conducted the election with the usual crude standard that predates the introduction of the BVAS machine.

“This election is not free and far from being fair or transparent.

“There is ongoing extensive cancellation of results all over the country, especially in the areas of strength of the opposition parties to shore up the numbers of the ruling APC.

“We have, therefore, arrived at the conclusion that the presidential election of Saturday, February 25, 2023 conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been irretrievable compromised and, we have totally lost faith in the entire process.

“The Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party shall not be part of the process currently going on at the National Collation Centre, and we demand that this sham of an election should be immediately cancelled.

“We also call for a fresh election should be carried out within the window allowed by the Electoral Act and in accordance with the laid down INEC procedure for the conduct of the 2023 Elections.

“We similarly call on the international community to note that the results being declared at the National Collation centre have been heavily doctored and manipulated and do not reflect the wishes of Nigerians expressed at the polls on February 25, 2023.

“We also wish to declare a vote of no confidence on the INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood. By his conduct and reaction to the complaints of disenfranchised political parties, we believe that he lacks the integrity and moral standing to continue to oversee this process to a conclusion.

“We are therefore calling for Professor Yakubu to step aside from his role as INEC Chairman and for a credible personality from outside the Commission to take his place and see this process to a conclusion that would be acceptable to all stakeholders and would restore the confidence of the international community in our democratic process and institutions.

“We have a responsibility to the millions of Nigerians who put their faith in our parties and our presidential candidates to defend our country from the forces that seek to tear us apart.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to stand by his promise to Nigerians to bequeath a legacy of free, fair, and transparent elections to the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, this is a time of great test of your integrity to use your office to save Nigeria from this electoral heist and save your legacy from the forces that seek to mar your democratic credentials.

“We are calling on Nigerians to continue to believe in the promise of Nigeria. To join us in defending the integrity of our country and defend our democracy.”

Meanwhile, INEC has asked the aggrieved political parties to approach the court if they are not satisfied with the process of the election.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi in statement on Tuesday said, “The call by the Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Democratic Party on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to resign is misplaced. The allegation by Dino Melaye that the INEC Chairman allocated scores to parties is unfounded and irresponsible.