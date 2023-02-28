PDP, LP, ADC demand fresh election, sack of INEC chair, Prof. Yakubu

The media gateway to the East.
The three political parties also made a demand for the conduct of a fresh election in a joint press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.
Present at the event were the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, his ADC counterpart, Ralph Nwosu and that of the LP, Julius Abure.
The National Chairmen of the parties alleged that the February 25, 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections were marred by widespread rigging, voters harassment violence and voters intimidation.
The position of the three political party was expressed in an address delivered by the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure.
“We are therefore constrained by this development to state that INEC compromised the integrity of this election even before collation commenced at the polling units.
