INEC declares Ubah winner Anambra South Senatorial zone

*as Umeh, Nwoye await declaration

By Pamela Eboh Awka

28/2/2022

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party has retained his sear as the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial zone following his declaration as the winner of Saturday, February 25.election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The YPP candidate polled 73,115 Votes to win the election; while Hon. Chris Emeka Azubogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA took the second position with 45,369.

The Labpur Party, LP and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP trailed behind with 28,102, and 21,209 votes respectively.

In another result which was yet to be declared, the candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Victor Umeh, is already coasting to the upper chambers of the National Assembly, after defeating the incumbent, Senator Uche Ekwunife of the PDP to win the Anambra Central Senatorial election.

Also, LP candidate, Hon. Tony Nwoye, is said to have defeated an incumbent, Senator, Stella Oduah, to win the senatorial election for Anambra North senatorial zone.

Both candidates allegedly pulled through, following the dominance of the Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi in the current political space of Nigeria.

Also, many House of Representatives candidates who contested under the umbrella of the LP also scaled to victory as a result of Obi’s popularity.