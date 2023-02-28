Uwazuruike orders for immediate establishment of Biafran consulate office in Cotonou

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The leader of the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, otherwise called Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, Tuesday, gave his consent and approval for the immediate establishment of a Biafran consulate office in Cotonou, Benin republic.

This paper gathered that the approval was part of the ongoing negotiations and International diplomatic efforts lined up toward the achievement of the State of Biafra.

The MASSOB/BIM leader, it was further learnt, directed the head of Biafra Internal Government, (BIG), to ensure that the consulate office in Cotonou was opened without any further delay, saying the move was most welcome .

In a press statement signed by the Director of Information and Senior Special Assistant to MASSOB/BIM, on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Mocha, and made available to newsmen in Onitsha, he revealed that the diplomatic efforts being made by the Internal Government of Biafra, was receiving more International attention than before.

He consequently urged the Cotonou delegates to adhere strictly to non -violence principle stating that, ” With non-violence the world will stand behind you.”

Mocha stressed the need for non-violence pointing out that it is the only panacea for the achievement of self-determination struggle for Biafra.

“We listened to the needs of our people of Biafra both at home and in diaspora, and considered their requests and popular demands before arriving at this position”.

“The process of opening Biafra consulate offices started with the establishment of a Biafran House in Washington DC, United States, on the 19th of September 200”, he hinted.

The statement enjoined its diaspora members who live within the West Africa sub-region to avail themselves of this great opportunity to locate the building and let Biafrans in the area become conversant with the office so as to get first hand and authentic information in everything concerning the true affairs of Biafra.