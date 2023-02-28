LP, YPP reject Presidential result in Akwa Ibom.

. While APC, PDP accept.

Akaiso Eyo, Uyo.

Both the state agents of Labour party and Young Peoples party have openly rejected the result of last Saturday presidential election in Akwa Ibom State which candidate of the Peoples democratic party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was announced as the winner, on the ground of discrepancies in figures.

“My name is Lincoln Charles, state collation agent of Labour party. I am not comfortable with this result because there is too much discrepancy. What we see today is different from what was announced yesterday and nobody has been able to offer explanations.

“This result has denied Obedient people in Akwa Ibom State the opportunity to exercise their franchise to bring their principal, Peter Obi to power to correct all the blunders that have rubbed mud on image of Nigeria globally,” he stated.

Also, his YPP counterpart, (name not known), expressed shock over the character of electoral/returning officers whose figures have refused to tally, saying the situation has threatened their faith in the election, and joined his counterpart to stage a walk out refusing to append their signatures on the result sheets.

On the other hand the agent of APC, Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo expressed satisfaction in the result, describing it as a true reflection of what transpired across the state on Saturday.

A former local government boss and one time House of representatives member, however, called on INEC to deploy more BVAS to each polling unit to fasten processing of results on time while lauding the President on the innovation which , according to him, has reduced violence and other electoral crimes to barest minimum.

On his part, Uwem Okoko of PDP corroborated the previous speaker and thanked INEC for a job well done. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won in almost all the local governments, except in Urue-Offong/ Oruko and one or two other local governments with over 2015,000 votes while Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi trailed behind as second and third respectively.