Police ban Sanusi, Ado Bayero from conducting Durbar activities during Eid-el-kabir

Police in Kano State have banned Durbar activities during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

Mr Usaini Gumel, the state commissioner of police, announced the ban in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

Gumel said the ban became necessary to sustain peace in conjunction with all the relevant security stakeholders.

“In furtherance, a ban on all contending parties has been placed, restraining both from conducting Durbar activities for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations,” Gumel said.

He, however, advised worshippers to conduct their normal Eid prayers at the various designated praying grounds, as was traditionally done in the past.

“In this trying period, the police will enforce the existing court order, prevail on the two contending parties regarding the Kano Emirateship Tussle, and urge them to remain apart and respect the court order,” he said.

The commissioner said the command would want to see continued collaboration and cooperation from all stakeholders to collectively work together to build a safer and more secure environment.

He urged the general public to keep reporting any suspicious movement of persons or items to the nearest police station.

