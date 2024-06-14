2024 hajji gets to a climax as 2.5m pilgrims prepare for full exercise today

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As the curtain rises on Hajj 2024, the tranquil valley of Mina braces itself for an influx of 2.5 million devout pilgrims converging from all corners of the globe to embark on a spiritual journey on Friday (today) that culminates in the sacred celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

In this regard, Lagos State government has assured of adequate arrangements for all the 1,869 pilgrims that will be performing this year’s Hajj exercise in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For nearly a month, faithful pilgrims have gathered in Makkah, the land revered as ‘Umm al-Qura’ (Mother of all settlements)—the epitome of Divine planning—to engage in a profound communion with the Creator, beseeching His forgiveness for their transgressions and invoking blessings upon their souls.

According to official reports, over 1.5 million pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia in anticipation of the Hajj, with more expected to join them, swelling the ranks alongside hundreds of thousands of Saudis and residents of the kingdom as the pilgrimage officially commences on Friday.

This year’s pilgrimage is poised to surpass the numbers of 2023, where over 1.8 million faithful had fulfilled their Hajj obligation.

Giving the assurance, the Lagos State Commissioner of Home Affairs and Amir-ul-Hajj, Ibrahim Layode said the state government has secured a befitting space for the pilgrims at Mina where they will be camped for the next few days to perform the proper Hajj ritual.

Layode described the last month of the lunar calendar as a sacred month and a time to increase in devotion, reflection, and acts of worship, while appealing to the pilgrims to take advantage of the period to pray for themselves, Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

He said, “We want to assured all the pilgrims that they would be accommodated in ‘Tent B plus’ which gives substantial comfort with provision of bed spread, pillow, duvet, rechargeable handfan, umbrella and finger counter to be taken away by them as gift”.

Layode mentioned that the pilgrims will begin their movement to Mina which is the eight day of Dhul-Hijjah from where they would proceed to the plain of Mount Arafah on Saturday and thereafter, they will depart to Musdalifah and Jamarat for throwing of pebbles.

The Commissioner added that the pilgrims would leave Mina in the evening and return to Makkah where they would stay till they are airlifted back to Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic matters, Dr. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe praised the pilgrims for their patience, perseverance and understanding, saying that their conduct is very impressive and satisfactory.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng