2023 Election: INEC compromised, all results doctored – Rev. Fr. Ugwu

A Nigerian Catholic priest serving in Malawi, Rev Fr Kelvin Ugwu, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, altered the original results of Saturday’s presidential elections.

Some opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party had alleged that the results being collated in Abuja were manufactured by those in authority.

In the same vein, Fr Kelvin, in a post on his verified Facebook page, alleged that officials of INEC were comprised, stressing that all the results were doctored.

While lauding the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo over his call for the cancellation of the results, Fr Kelvin opined that even the Malawian government was not happy with the development.

The post reads in part, “As for Olusegun Obasanjo, I am happy he said what he said. If you listen carefully to his words, you will know that he was not just speaking from the head. INEC is compromised. All the results were doctored. All! Including Lagos.

“So even if Obi is announced as the winner of this election, it doesn’t call for celebration until the right figures and numbers are announced.

“I am sharing the pictures below coming from Rivers not because you may not have seen them already, but just so you see one major thing: Their Audacity.

“What those rigging this election are simply saying is, we own you, we can do anything and nothing will happen. And truly, for years, they have been doing anything they like, and nothing had happened”.