PDP Leaders to Storm Kogi Tuesday to support Dino Melaye.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee as well as prominent leaders of the Party including former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governors Ademola Adeleke of Osun State are billed to grace the party’s Kogi State governorship election Campaign Flag-off schedule for Tuesday, October 24, 2023 in Okene, Kogi State.

The Party will also use the occasion to officially hand over the campaign flag to its candidate in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the State, Senator Dino Melaye, according to a statement issued on Sunday by Barr. Omoyemi Gold Olumudi, Spokesperson for Dino/Deen Campaign Council.

He said others expected at the campaign flag-off are traditional leaders, leaders of faith-based organizations, youth groups, women groups, critical political stakeholders and hordes of supporters across Kogi State where the majority of citizens have expressed support for the PDP candidate.

“Senator Melaye, who has been engaging in strategic consultations, meetings, and rallies across the state, is commanding overwhelming popularity, support and solidarity which have politically dwarfed All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usman Ododo.

“Melaye has firmly anchored his campaign on ensuring a very proficient, transparent, accountable and humane administration focused on pulling the State out of poverty and reordering the resources for better living standard, economic prosperity, increased productivity, human capital and infrastructural development in every sector for the overall benefit of the people of Kogi State.

“The PDP candidate has since become a rallying point for all Kogites following his clear demonstration of determination to be a governor of all, who is committed to fairness and justice to all Kogites without regard to any divisive considerations”

The statement said the Campaign Flag-off will mark the beginning of the rally and mobilization of votes in the PDP’s quest to wrest power from the APC at the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the State.