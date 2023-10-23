Oyo police nab Islamic cleric, two others with human head, parts in Ibadan

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

Oyo State Police command has apprehended three men over killing, and beheading of a man , whose identity is yet unknown .

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Akande Rufus Adegoke, who confirmed the incident to journalists , said the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku for further investigation.

The suspected assailants who were seen carrying the fresh human head in the premises of Sango Police station , were landlords at Apete area of Ibadan , in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo state.

The trio were arrested when they were caught for being in possession of body parts of the deceased in Ibadan on Thursday.

It was gathered that the three suspects included Taofeeq Kabelohun and Rahmon Muibi also known as Alubarika. The name of the third person has not been revealed as at the press time.

The three suspects conspired to kill the man, a Surveyor whom they asked to follow them to visit a place around Moniya area in Akinyele local government area.

Sources who asked not to be named revealed that Kabelohun is the Mufasir (Deputy Imam) of Orisun Awotan Central Mosque, Awotan in Ido local government area in Ibadan until his arrest.

Another source within the community revealed that Kabelohun and Muibi had earlier been arrested for the same offence at Peace Estate and Adaba community along the Apete-Akufo road.

Orisun Awotan Central Mosque has removed Kabelohun as the Mufasir of the mosque.

The decision was taken during a meeting held in the mosque on Friday and had Chief Imam of the mosque, Alhaji Taiwo Huzain, Chairman, Orisun, Adaba, Akowo and Environs Muslim Community, Barrister Akib Akintola and other stakeholders of the mosque in attendance.

The mosque indicated that Mallam Abdulhakeem Abdulrasheed has been installed as the new Mufasir of the mosque.

The communique reads, “That Taofik Kabelohun should be removed as the Mufasir of Orisun Awotan Central Mosque. Henceforth, he is no longer the mosque member.

“This is due to his gross misconduct and the recent alleged murder case he is involved in. However, the stakeholders unanimously agreed that Mallam Abdulhakeem Abdulrasheed should be installed as the new Mufasir of the mosque with immediate effect after today’s Jumat service.

“That new committee should be inaugurated that will look into the affairs of the mosque. May Allah (SWT) rectify our affairs. Ma-Aslam”.