Atiku, Obi’s final push to unseat Tinubu begins tomorrow at the Supreme Court

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The stage is now set for the final lap of the legal battle for the Presidential seat as Supreme Court of Nigeria will hear the appeals filed by the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Labour Party (LP).

Atiku and Obi are challenging the outcome of the February 25, 2023 presidential election won by Bola Tinubu.

The Apex Court October 19, announced the commencement of hearing of the petitions as Seven Justices of the court are set to preside over the case.

It will be recalled that the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC had on September 16, 2023, affirmed the election of Tinubu after dismissing the petitions filed by Atiku, Obi, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Dissatisfied with the Judgement, Atiku and Obi in separate petitions, asked the Apex Court to set aside the Judgement of the PEPC which dismissed their suit, and nullify the victory of Tinubu.

Atiku who produced fresh evidence from the Chicago State University (CSU) is asking the Apex court to accept them in the case, as he seeks the disqualification of Tinubu.

The Supreme Court justices to determine the final outcome of the 2023 presidential election are Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad, Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji and Justice Lawal Garba.

Others are Justice Helen M. Ogunwumiju, Justice I. N. Saulawa, Justice Tijjani Abubakar and Justice Emmanuel Agim.

Meanwhile, Bishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has expressed displeasure over the ongoing controversies surrounding the educational qualifications of the President and other politicians in the country.

The Cardinal, while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital during the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Jesuit Memorial College, lamented that certificates are being forged in the country and it is seen as okay.

The cleric called on Nigerians to refuse the situation where elections are rigged and others are told to go to the court.

“Nigeria is a country where elections are rigged, and others are asked to go to court, a nation were certificates are forged and it’s okay.

He said, “We should refuse to agree that this is a country where certificates are forged and it is okay. We should refuse to accept a situation where elections are rigged and you are told to go to court.

“These things have consequences. Jesus says you shall know the truth, and the truth will make you free. Accept that they have a very heavy trust deficit.

“Nothing wrong with admitting things not go so well. If we don’t tell the truth, we will not move forward.

“I am a religious person, and I keep praying to God to forgive us and to show us the truth because if we tell the truth, things will move fast. Nigerians are wonderful, and I still hope that things will move fast.”

While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election and the opposition is challenging his win in the court, the clergyman maintains truth should prevail.

He said, “Whatever the judges may decide, whatever courts may say, at the end of the day, the truth will make us free.”