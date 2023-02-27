Champion Newspapers Limited
PDP, Labour Party, demand election cancellation

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party have protested the collation of results by chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, saying the process has been rigged against them.

Addressing journalists at the venue of the National Collation in Abuja, the representative of the PDP, Dino Melaye, and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Umar Farouq Abdullahi, cited the failure of INEC to upload results on the result viewing portal and the insistence of the INEC chairman to do the collation manually were the reasons they walked out.

The Labour Party, PDP and other political parties said they have evidence to show that in many polling units, the BVAS was not used for the election.

 

They claim to also have evidence to show that the results being declared were different from the tally they have from their various agents. They then demanded the cancellation of the process.

