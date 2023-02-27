Gov. Lalong loses Plateau senatorial seat to PDP

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Director-General (DG) Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong loses Plateau Southern Senatorial Seat to People’s Democratic Party, PDP, candidate AVM Napoleon Bali rtd.

Lalong who contested the election under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, lost to AVM Bali who scored 148, 844 against 91, 674 scored by the DG.

Details of other National Assembly elections later…

