Election results declared in Osun not true reflection of people’s wish – APC

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in some parts of the State, arguing that they were not true reflections of the people’s wish.

The APC in the State decried the pocket of lawlessness, violence and extra-judicial killings that trailed the electoral process in the State as manifested in the severe heinous attacks during and after the polls, where 15 persons were reportedly killed and several others injured in the process.

The party commended the electorate in the State for their unflinching support, resilience, forthrightness and strong resistance in the face of intimidation and physical life-threatening events from the the ruling party before, during and after the elections in the State.

The Osun APC urged its members to remain calm just as it maintained that it would challenge the results of the elections and seek redress through legal means.

Addressing a Press Conference at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo, the State APC Acting Chairman, Hon. Tajudeen Lawal bemoaned the ugly incidence of extra-judicial killings and palpable mayhem unleashed on the people of the state before, during and after the Saturday’s election.

He expressed total displeasure at the way and manner many of his party’s members and admirers were maimed, harassed, assaulted, humiliated and dehumanised for no just cause all in the name of winning an election.

According to him, the entire structure of the APC and its members in the State were denied a level play ground to canvass for votes before the elections as it is on record that so many of the party’s members were either killed, maimed, attacked or run out of their abodes by the PDP hoodlums.

“The Presidential and National Assembly elections of last Saturday were held under a siege with the PDP hoodlums having a field day across the state to the extent that it would be impossible for any political party which is playing by the rules to win the elections against the PDP whose political thugs were ready to shed the blood of any strong-headed APC member or supporter.

“The hoodlums, who were large in number, also attacked the country home of the immediate past governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, in Iragbiji where several polling units were raided as already thump-printed ballot boxes were carted away by the miscreants.

“The political hoodlums armed with guns, cutlasses, axes and other dangerous weapons ransacked the strong holds of the opposition APC across the state.

“The hoodlums who got to Idi-Ogungun polling Unit in Iragbiji at 3:04pm when the sorting and counting of votes were ongoing, were seen shooting sporadically into the air to scare the electorate as officials of the INEC narrowly escaped death by the whiskers.

“The attackers who arrived the affected polling units in full force sent the entire community into panic as the atmosphere was rented with gunshots before they eventually snatched the ballot boxes during their onslaught at Idi Ogungun, an outskirts of Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Council Area of the state and later moved to Eleesun and Odebudo, two of the popular communities in the council, all of which are APC strongholds.

“The miscreants successfully ransacked the first polling unit after which they swiftly moved to the next polling unit, which is a short distance where another ballot boxes was carted away.

“Information has it that a team of police came to repel the attacks and eventually got two of the hoodlums apprehended. We therefore call for the prosecution of the arrested thugs by the Police”, Lawal said.

The State APC Acting Chairman challenged the inability on the part of the security agencies, particularly the police, to bring the culprits to book as earlier unveiled since they have been terrorising the good and innocent people of the State.

“It is on record that our party had also complained in the past of the willingness and readiness of the PDP goons to inflict violence on the members of the opposition with a view to creating fear in our members and numerous supporters. No fewer than 15 of our members were killed in Ijesaland alone before the last Saturday’s charade tagged elections which could not stand the test of time.

“We also want to bring it to the knowledge of the public that apart from what happened in Iragbiji, the Osun State Government-sponsored thugs chased away our members from their voting units in Ikirun, Ila-Orangun, Ile-Ife, Ikire, Ilesa, Okuku, Inisa, Ede, Ipetumodu, Edun-Abon, Ifetedo, Gbongan and others,” he said.

