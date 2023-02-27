NigeriaElections2023: Elumelu loses seat to LP

The Minority leader of House of Representatives Mr Ndudi Elumelu has lost his seat to the Labour Party.

Elumelu, incumbent member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency at the lower chamber.

Declaring the result on Monday at the INEC Collation center in Oshimili South Local Government Area, the Returning Officer, Prof. Kenneth Abaribe declared the LP candidate, Ngozi Okolie as the winner of the election.

“Having polled 53,879 votes to defeat candidate of the PDP who polled 33,456 votes as required by law, I hereby declare LP as the winner of the election for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency” he declared.

Ngozi Okolie of LP polled a total vote of 53,879 to defeat the incumbent minority leader Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party who pulled 33,456 while Tony Nwaake of polled 11, 712 votes