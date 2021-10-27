PDP: Fresh concerns as chairmanship aspirant asks court to stop national  convention

Appeal Court rules on Secondus’ suit October 28

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and national chairmanship aspirant of the party, Hon. Yari Danjuma, has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, to challenge the alleged refusal of the party to make public the expression of interest form.

Danjuma said members willing to contest the post of the national chairman of the party do not have access to the forms.

In the case with suit number FhC/ABJ/CS/1279/2021, Danjuma prayed the court to hold as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void the deliberate refusal to sell or make available to him the nomination form to enable him contest for the national office.

According to the plaintiff, “the deliberate failure or refusal of PDP to sell or make available Expression of Interest Form to him or other interested members of the party or aspirants for the position of the national chairman of the party is undemocratic.

In the suit filed on his behalf by his counsel, Olomotane Egoro Esq. and dated October 22, 2021, the plaintiff is seeking an order of the court to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC from monitoring or observing the said national convention.

The plaintiff also urged the court not to recognize any person purportedly elected or appointed as the national chairman of PDP at the said convention or give effect to any outcome of the gathering in any manner whatsoever.

Joined as defendants in the suit are the INEC, PDP and the Inspector-General of Police.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has reserved ruling on a motion filed by the former Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, praying the court for an order suspending the party’s convention scheduled for Saturday.

The court, after listening to the submissions of the parties to the case, fixed October 28, to hear and rule on the motion for an interim order.

Secondus had through his lawyer, Tayo Oyetubo, urged the court to suspend the October, 30th and 31st National Convention of the party and declare him the right person to preside over the convention.

When the matter came up in court on Tuesday, six other members of PDP drew the attention of the court on their application for joinder.

Their request was not opposed by the lawyer to Secondus and was subsequently granted by the three-man panel of Justices of the court.

But, the defendants’ lawyers including those who joined in the suit opposed the motion for Interim injunction and asked for time to respond to the process.

The three-man appeal panel led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani after listening to the arguments from the parties, ordered lawyer to the plaintiff to serve the process on the defendants lawyers within 24 hours.

Tsammani also urged respondents’ lawyers to respond within 24 hours and adjourned the matter till 28th of October, for hearing and possible ruling on the motion.