Pastor Umo Eno’s N6m largesse tears family heads apart in Akwa Ibom state.

By Akaiso Eyo,, Uyo.

Pandemonium broke out last Tuesday at Ibom hall, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state as family heads almost mobbed their state coordinator, Obong Idongesit Okon for short changing them in the sharing of the six million Naira given them by the Peoples democratic party gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno.

Over two thousand family heads, under the aegis of Clan of family heads also known in native parlance as “Mbong Ekpuk Akwa Ibom state”, clad in white jumpers of different fabrics with wrappers of various colors and white embroidered caps to match, had converged on the prestigious Ibom hall for launching of their constitution that day.

Some had come as early as possible in order to secure a seat in an occasion that was also scheduled for consultation by the People’s democratic party gubernatorial flag bearer for the forthcoming general elections. After what appeared like endless waiting or hoping against hope, Pastor Umo Eno in entourage of his campaign rally team finally arrived the venue about five hours behind schedule.

At the close of the event, a total of fourteen Million was raked in with five million coming from Umo Eno tagged “money for consultation” with the group to vote for him in the forthcoming general elections and additional one million for the launch of the constitution while extra N.5m was provided for the wives of the family heads who were also there in their numbers to back up their husbands.

Another whopping sum of N5m was donated by Udom Emmanuel, and sundry donations bringing up the total as aforementioned.

It could be recalled that the donations were made in response to threat contained in the welcome address earlier delivered by the state coordinator, highlighting the fact that since 2014 the group had worked for Udom Emmanuel, it never benefitted anything, and that if quontum amount of money was not dropped for them it was not going to be business as usual in this election.

“Your Excellency, the Clan of family heads – Mbong Ekpuk Akwa Ibom state, have been one of the major strong supporters of His Excellency, since 2014 till now. During elections each of the family heads controls not less than 3\4 of their respective family voters.

“From time to time, we mobilize our family members by making sure that they acquire their permanent voter cards ( P V C) for them to vote. We are ready to vote for Umo Eno but not until some requests are met.” he threatened.

Responding to the requests for issuance of certificate of recognition, four busses, and building of the state secretariat for the group, Pastor Umo Eno promised that under one year in office he will issue certificate of recognition on the condition that the Akwa Ibom state traditional edit is amended to avoid litigation, even as he assured of providing them with four busses to ease their transportation.

On the issue of the state secretariat to provide them with a meeting point, he assured them of robust support in cash and kind, adding “but you must start something first, like launching and government will certainly come in.”

After the departure of guests the state coordinator turned tiger by first, under declaring the amount gotten from the event to the surprise and chagrin of members with intent to carry out the payment to them with tigritude.

According to the calculation, the money was enough to be shared to all family heads to the tune of N10,000 but he announced every member was taking home Ñ5,000. When it came to actual sharing he refused to pay according to the list presented to him. The worst hit local governments included Uruan, Okobo. Infact, members from Uyo and Eket senatorial districts were badly short changed. But for the timely intervention by the thugs Obong Okon came with, his vehicle would have been set on fire by aggrieved members, some of whom left the venue without a dime.