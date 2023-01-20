Again, Soludo calls for Nnamdi Kanu’s Unconditional Release, Says letter requesting for his release will get to the AG in days

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has said that the letter requesting for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will get to the Attorney General of the federation, Alhaji Abubakar Malami, in a matter of days.

Governor Soludo was speaking while appearing on Channels Television flagship programme, “Politics Today” anchored by Seun Okinbaloye

Recall that during the APGA Campaign Flag-off at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Governor Soludo placed a demand for the unconditional release of the IPOB leader as directed by the courts or released to him to act as his surety.

Fielding questions from the interviewer, Governor Soludo insisted that for the peace and security of the South East, there is need for stakeholders to rally round the table to discuss, to which Nnamdi Kanu is a critical component.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts on security in the South East, especially his kinetic approach, the Governor stated that it is now time for some home truth to be told, which is that the non-kinetic approach to solving the problem of insecurity in the region, should be explored.

While calling on stakeholders in the region to rise up to the occasion, the Governor dismissed insinuations from some quarters that the demand he made is a political statement, expressing genuine concern about the present condition of the region for a sustainable future is not attainable without sustainable security.

Governor Soludo further stressed that the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA is the third largest political party; a home and future of true progressives in the Country and maintained that in the forthcoming election in February and March, the party will be competing across board, to win.

He recalled that the late Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu was the first National Leader of APGA, after which former Governor Willie Obiano took over and he eventually stepped in as the third, stressing that Governor Obiano’s position in the party as the BOT Chairman subsists as was attested to, during the flag-off ceremony.

He added that as the party leader, the onus is on him to pilot his party to victory, from top downwards.

Commenting on whether he has a Presidential ambition, Governor Soludo wondered why people left the issues addressed in his letter to start making insinuations, stating that only God knows what will happen in future and not man, just as he emphasized that the letter was not written for today but for history.

He continued that having been elected Governor of Anambra State, he has come to serve the people, recalling how he started from a global level, down to the federal and state levels.

He assured that for him, the major focus now is on delivering his administration’s five pillars of development, which he gradually addressing.