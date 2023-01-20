NRM warns political contractors against illegal use of party’s name.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The National Rescue Movement [NRM] has frowned against the illegal use of the party’s name by unscrupulous politicians to further personal or group clandestine interests that does not promote national unity, peace and harmony.

National Chairman of the NRM, Ambassador Isaac Udeh expressed regret that some unpatriotic politicians, who are known by their actions to be political contractors, have continued to wrongly link the party with actions and litigations without prior, necessary consultations with the party leadership.

The party vehemently dissociated itself from a suit purportedly filed against the Presidential Candidate of the Labour party, Mr. Peter Obi, stressing that those who linked the party to the suit did sio deliberately to tarnish the name of the party.

At a news briefing in Abuja, the National Chairman of the party, Amb. Isaac Udeh said “ NRM is not involved in any case against Peter Obi or the Labour party.”

He stated that the party has no further link to one Mohammed Danjuma, a suspended North Central Vice Chairman of the party who allegedly sued Peter Obi without the consent of the party. “NRM has no issues with Peter Obi,” the chairman said and warned those using the name of the party for their wrong and selfish gains to desist or face the wrath of the laws.

Udeh maintained that NRM party will continue to respect every Presidential Candidate irrespective of the political party, in compliance with the signed peace accord endorsed by all the political parties.