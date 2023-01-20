Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NRM warns political contractors against illegal use of party’s name.

People & Power
By Editor
The new face of NDMG. Now NRM, National Rescue Movement.
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The National Rescue Movement [NRM] has frowned against the illegal use of the party’s name by unscrupulous politicians to further personal or group clandestine interests that does not promote national unity, peace and harmony.

National Chairman of the NRM, Ambassador Isaac Udeh expressed regret that some unpatriotic politicians, who are known by their actions to be political contractors, have continued to wrongly link the party with actions and litigations without prior, necessary consultations with the party leadership.

The party vehemently dissociated itself from a suit purportedly filed against the Presidential Candidate of the Labour party, Mr. Peter Obi, stressing that those who linked the party to the suit did sio deliberately to tarnish the name of the party.

At a news briefing in Abuja, the National Chairman of the party, Amb. Isaac Udeh said “NRM is not involved in any case against Peter Obi or the Labour party.”

He stated that the party has no further link to one  Mohammed  Danjuma,  a  suspended North Central Vice Chairman of the party who allegedly sued  Peter  Obi  without  the  consent  of  the  party.  “NRM has no issues with Peter Obi,” the chairman said and warned those using the name of the party for their wrong and selfish gains to desist or face the wrath of the laws.

Udeh maintained that NRM party will continue to respect every Presidential Candidate irrespective of the political party, in compliance with the signed peace accord endorsed by all the political parties.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 9686 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Uzodimma dolls out  vehicles to security Agencies to   …

2023 elections: UK, Australian govts issue security alerts…

G5: PDP not sincere with reconciliation –Ortom

Collect your PVC, votes will count now for change –…

1 of 719