Pa Adebanjo cautions Makinde not to split Afenifere

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

The attempt by Governor Seyi Makinde to wade into the perceived crisis in the Afenifere fold did not go down well with the Leader of the pan Yoruba sociocultural organization , Pa Ayo Adebanjo .

Pa Adebanjo on Wednesday warned the Oyo state governor against meddling in affairs of the association.

Governor Makinde had disclosed that all is set by some frontline leaders in Afenifere to resolve the differences between the two leaders of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Governor Makinde spoke after attending a meeting of frontline leaders of thought in the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere held at the Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The governor said with the general election out of the way, “it is time to begin the process of fostering unity in Yorubaland” .

Governor Makinde while expressing that he remained committed to the process of ensuring peace, unity and progress of Yorubaland noted that he and other leaders of thought in the Afenifere were assured that once the two leaders come together, Yorubaland and Nigeria would have the desired unity and that the process would be speedy.

Pa Adebanjo, however, cautioned the governor against any attempt to split the group, saying he has no issue with his Fasoranti.

“What Governor Makinde does not know about, he should not interfere. I have no dispute with Baba Fasoranti. He should not be one of those who want to split Afenifere, and that is not what I stand for,” he said.