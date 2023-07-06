Mmesoma:: Anambra govt sets committee of inquiry

Pamela Eboh, Awka

Anambra State government on Wednesday set up a Committee of Inquiry to thoroughly investigate the JAMB/Mmesoma Ejikeme saga.

Mmesoma was recently embroiled in a JAMB examination result saga where she was accused of falsifying her result from 249 scores to 326.

A press release signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul Nwosu, and made available to journalists in Awka said that for obvious reasons, the state government has been following the JAMB/Mmesoma Ejikeme matter with keen interest.

The release read in part, “,It’s important to note that Miss Mmesoma Ejike went to the office of the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh with her UTME result to protest that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) didn’t recognise her as the candidate with the highest score.

“The Commissioner in turn called JAMB to confirm her claim but she was told that Mmesoma’s result was forged.

“It was at this point that JAMB authorities invited the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to investigate the matter and make its findings known.

“This was yet to happen when JAMB went public with the matter, thus eliciting the raucous conversations we’ve seen in the media.

“It is not our wish to join the slanging match or take sides at this stage. But as a responsible government, we have decided to undertake an independent investigation into the matter.

In the light of the above, Anambra State Government has set up a Committee of Inquiry to thoroughly investigate the JAMB/Mmesoma matter.”

The Members of the Committee include:

Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu, as Chairman, Prof. Mercy Okonkwo,member, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, member, Prof. Maduabuchi Dukor, member.

Others were, Prof Jaja Nwanegbo, member, Rev. Sr. Prof. Mary-Felicia Opara, member, Rev. Cannon Dr. Uchenna Umeifekwem, member, and Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, MD, Anambra Information Communication Technology Agency, member.

Nwosu said the findings of the Committee will be made public.

Meanwhile, Mmesoma in an interview with Channels, Wednesday confessed that the message she received from JAMB as her result was 249.