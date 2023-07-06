Publisher NewsDirect, Ibiyemi made his mark in journalism, death shocking — Editors

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) said it was deeply saddened and shocked by the news of the passing on of one of its committed members and Publisher of NewsDirect Newspapers Group, Dr Samuel Ibiyemi on Tuesday.

Aged 56, Dr Ibiyemi succumbed to death at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan, Ogun State, where he was undergoing treatment.

In statement on Wednesday by the NGE President, Eze Anaba and its General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the professional body of all the editors in Nigeria described the late publisher as a committed member of the NGE, who made his mark in journalism profession – as a reporter, business editor, editor and publisher.

‘’Even when Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi was struggling between life and death on his sick bed at the hospital, he was still breathing journalism; he wanted to know from his colleagues the latest happenings in our society; he called to find out the outcome of the national biennial convention of the NGE in Owerri.

‘’We were regularly in touch with him and his family; he assured us of his determination to survive; we were looking forward to him coming out of the Babcock University Teaching Hospital in Ilisan, where he was undergoing treatment.

‘’Dr. Ibiyemi was passionate about journalism profession and played his part in various newspapers before birthing his publication, Nigerian NewsDirect, some 13 years ago. He was a committed member of the NGE, and we take solace in the fact that he made his mark in the profession, as a reporter, editor and publisher, before his home call. His legacy, NewsDirect Newspapers, has continued to make impact with its rich content: informing, educating and entertaining readers, since it was created’’, the editors stated.

While commiserating with the family, friends, and entire members of the journalism community on the passage of Dr Ibiyemi, the NGE prayed that the Almighty God would give them, especially the widow and children, the needed strength at this difficult time and the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The NGE added, ‘’Dr Ibiyemi’s memory will live on through the impact he made on the world. He is now in a better place and watching over us. We are praying for his loved ones and family during this difficult time.

‘’We are wishing his loved ones peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow. Our heart goes out to all of them at this difficult time. We will never forget Dr Samuel Ibiyemi. May God give him eternal rest.’’

The NGE said that if the earth that will cover the late publisher will be light, it is because, he was a true definition of humanity, courage, truth faith and hard work.

Colossal loss to journalism, media industry, says Sanwo-Olu

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of the Publisher of Nigerian NewsDirect Newspaper, Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi.

He described Ibiyemi’s death as shocking and a colossal loss to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria.

Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi died on Tuesday at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State of pulmonary embolism.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Ibiyemi’s death is painful and heartbreaking, noting that the rich experience and knowledge of the deceased will be sorely missed.

Sanwo-Olu, who also commiserated with the Ibiyemi family, the management and staff of the Nigerian NewsDirect Newspaper over the death of the Publisher, said Dr. Ibiyemi had written his name in gold and the legacies he left behind are immense and indelible.

He said: “On behalf of the Lagos State Government, I sympathise with the Ibiyemi family, the management and staff of Nigerian NewsDirect over the death of an accomplished journalist and Publisher, Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi.

“I also commiserate with the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the President, Executives and members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), the deceased friends, colleagues, and entire journalists in Nigeria over the demise of Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi.

“Dr. Ibiyemi was a brilliant, hardworking and versatile journalist, who had distinguished himself in the media profession as a Reporter, Business Editor and Energy Editor, before establishing his newspaper, Nigerian NewsDirect.

“He made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria, as well as the economic and political development of the country as an employer of labour and publisher of one of the credible newspapers in the country.

“Dr. Ibiyemi’s death is a great loss to the media industry and Nigeria. He will be greatly missed by all of us. I pray that God will grant the deceased eternal rest and grant his family, friends, colleagues, staff, and media industry the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

He lived a life worthy of emulation–Oyetola

Similarly, immediate past Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola has described the passing of the Publisher of Nigerian NewsDirect Newspaper, Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi as shocking and devastating.

Oyetola, in a message, personally signed by him, said he received the news of Ibiyemi’s death with a rude shock, adding that he would be sorely missed by the media industry and the people of Osun.

He described the deceased as a complete gentleman, humility personified, thoroughbred professional and a devout Christian who used his talent and expertise in the service of God and humanity.

Oyetola expressed his heart-felt condolences to the spouse and children of the deceased, praying God to uphold the entire members of the family and grant them fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He prayed God for the repose of the departed soul.

“The news of the death of Dr. Ibiyemi came to us as a rude shock. He was a refined person with exceptional virtues; a gentleman to the core whose imprints not only in the media profession but in other aspects of life would remain indelible in the minds of all those that may have encountered him.

“As a humility personified, late Ibiyemi’s humbleness and cheerfulness can never be quantified as the deceased was known for his outstanding human relations.

“As a strong believer, death is inevitable to every mortal but I believe strongly that the deceased would find the desired place in heaven in reciprocation of his good deeds while in this world.

“Though his death is painful and unexpected, we must take solace in the fact that he lived a life worthy of emulation, and we pray God to grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss”, he said.