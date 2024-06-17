Insecurity: COAS commends troops’ sacrifice

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended troops for their commitment to tackling the security challenges in the country.

This was as Lagbaja expressed gratitude to the troops for the relative peace restored in many troubled parts of the country.

A statement on Sunday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Army Chief disclosed this in his goodwill message to the troops.

The statement partly read, “In a goodwill message to the Nigerian Army family, the Chief of Army Staff has extended hearty felicitations and commendations to troops of the Nigerian Army and members of their families on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir, commending their commitment and gallantry in confronting emerging security challenges and threats in the country.

THE LOUNGE: Brother Impregnates His Brother’s Wife On Request, Now Seeks Child And Wife0.00 / 0.00

“In his message to the Muslim Ummah within the Nigerian Army, the COAS described the Eid-el-Kabir as a significant festival depicting the important place of sacrifice in humanity and divinity.

“He pointed out that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration is also remarkable, as it coincides with the completion of his first year in office as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff. Reflecting on the past year, the Army Chief expressed gratitude for the gift of life and the relative peace restored in many hitherto troubled parts of the country.

“He acknowledged the sacrifice made by the service, both in human and logistics resources, in the ongoing battle against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, secessionist agitations, and sundry crimes.”

Onyema said the Army Chief commended the troops for emerging victorious in the face of danger.

He said, “Lagbaja noted that Nigerian Army troops have displayed unalloyed loyalty, extraordinary courage, and faith in the nation, thereby emerging victorious in the face of grave danger.

“He explained that many bear the badge of courage and bravery in the form of battle scars and injuries, while others carry the memories and stories of their sacrifices for our beloved country.”

He also said the COAS enjoined all to show collective understanding and support for the government’s efforts to implement necessary reforms to restore economic prosperity.

Onyema also said Lagbaja urged all Nigerian Army personnel and their families to renew their commitment to selflessness and patriotism for the growth and development of the country.

“He reaffirmed his dedication to providing visionary and inclusive leadership needed for effective training, robust living standards, and operational effectiveness.

“The COAS expressed profound appreciation to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unflinching support and leadership.

“He lauded Nigerians and the international community for their continuous support and belief in the Nigerian Army. He averred that the Nigerian Army looks forward to continued collaboration to end security challenges and create an enabling environment for economic prosperity and other democratic dividends,” the statement added.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng