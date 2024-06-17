Gunmen launch deadly attack on Sallah day, kill over 10, kidnap many in Sokoto

Suspected gunmen have unleashed a tragic assault on Dudun Doki village in Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto state.

Eyewitnesses report that the assailants raided the village around 1:30 am on Sunday, catching residents unaware during the early hours of the Sallah festivities.

The aftermath of the attack has resulted in the deaths of over 10 individuals, including men, women, and children.

Many others have been abducted by the attackers, leaving the community in a state of shock and mourning.

This devastating incident follows earlier violence in March this year, where Sokoto State witnessed similar brutality.

In those incidents, gunmen targeted local communities, claiming lives and abducting several individuals, including students from a Tsangaya school.

Authorities are yet to provide further details on the current situation, but the community remains gripped by fear and uncertainty in the wake of this tragic event.

