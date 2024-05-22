Oyo College of Nursing begins sales of Post UTME Form

The Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery has commenced the sale of Post UTME form to prospective students aspiring to pursue the Basic Nursing Programme.

This was made known in a statement released by the Provost of the College, Dr Gbonjubola Owolabi on Tuesday.

The provost stated that the sale of forms would run from May 20th-August 16th, while the Post UTME examination is scheduled to hold on the 26th-27th August.

She further said after the sales, interview would be followed on the 2nd-6th September, 2024.

The Provost warned that the public should not provide personal or financial information to any unofficial source claiming to be associated with the College.

Dr Owolabi charged interested candidates to follow the process of online application through the College’s website www.oysconme.edu.ng or contact the ICT center of the college for further enquiry.

She added that the college will not compromise her standard, as admission would strictly be based on merit and the form is meant for those who attained the cut off mark of 200 and above.

The provost further advised that payment should not be made through any Individual/Agent or Personal Bank account details asides the link (www.oysconme.edu.ng) through which application form fee is expected to be made.

She noted that students would be awarded the academic certificate of National Diploma upon completion of the programme.

