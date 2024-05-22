Bayelsa journalist Lunches NGO – Hosts Inaugural Event for WOMAN

As mentorship advocacy entrepreneur

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Bayelsa journalist hosts Inaugural event for WOMEN NGO

In a groundbreaking event, the Non-Governmental Organization Women Organized for Mentorship and Advocacy Network (WOMAN) was officially launched in Bayelsa State.

The event graced and launched by Hon Chief Ayebanegiyefa Egba, Member Representing Yenagoa constituency 1 in the Bayelsa state House of Assembly,, at NUJ Press center Yenagoa, focused on the pivotal theme “The Role of Mentorship, Advocacy, and Network in Women’s Development:.” Exploring Technology Business, Family, Politics, Leadership, and Career.

Chief Egba who is a prominent career woman, businesswoman, lecturer, writer and politician while unveiling the NGO emphasized the crucial role of mentorship and advocacy in empowering women to reach their full potential.

Drawing from her own experiences in various engagements, she highlighted the need for collaboration with relevant stakeholders, especially those with the capacity to drive positive agendas in society.

Mentorship, she explained, provides guidance, support, and valuable insights from experienced individuals who have navigated similar paths. It helps women build confidence, develop skills, and make informed decisions.

As drivers of development for people and nation, women must continue to keep the fire burning in all respects, she asserted”.

She passionately urged every woman to be more interested in advocacy that will help change women for the better, rather than focusing on personal interests.

She emphasized the importance of sustaining sacrifices, connecting with like-minded individuals, fostering collaborations, and opening doors to possibilities for younger generations.

Particularly, in the pursuit of collective goals for achieving a better life for women, mentorship and advocacy can amplify voices in the face of gender biases and create more opportunities for the growth and development of women.

Her call to action resonated with the audience, inspiring them to embrace the power of mentorship and advocacy as tools for empowerment and progress.

Lady Eunice Nnachi, a Bayelsa based journalist, who doubles as the Executive Director of WOMAN emphasized the transformative impact of technology on women’s leadership in various sectors.

According to Nnachi, women seek to provide with necessary support and resources to succeed, by fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation,aim to provide them with tools and knowledge.

She said, “as we mark this significant occasion on my birthday, I am reminded of the importance of mentorship, advocacy, and networking in the development of women across various spheres of life.

“Technology has revolutionized the way we live and work. It has opened doors to new opportunities and created platforms for women to showcase their skills and talents. WOMAN aims to empower.

“As we unveil our NGO today, we do so with a deep sense of purpose and responsibility. We recognize that our work is not just about us, but about the countless individuals and families who will benefit from our efforts.

“We also recognize that our work is not just about achieving specific goals, but about creating a lasting impact that will outlast us”

Discussions highlighted mentorship’s role in fostering confidence and skills, advocating for collective goals, and featured distinguished guests and experts in leadership and entrepreneurship.

The event was anchored by MC Too talk featured panel discussions and interactive sessions was focused on leadership,entrepreneuership led by renowned experts and successful women in their respective fields.

Those in attendence Dr Doubra Timi-wood ,Timi Ziriki CEO TIzis event , NAWOJ Bayelsa chairperson Mrs Grace Orumieyefa,NUJ chairman comrade Samuel Numonengi, former FIDA chairperson Bayelsa Barr Tariere Egbegi ,NAPTIP director Bayelsa state,Mrs Ahidera Ikhedero, Hilarity foundation Miss Grace Ukpevie.

A Gender Advocate team ,Tare Maureen Tee , Mrs oby Josephine,Aqua Douye, Elizabeth Joseph, Ebizimo Agedah, Mrs Juliet Uyabara,Calista,Timi,Eyal Ikisikpo, Valerie numbers too numerous to mention.