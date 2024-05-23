Adeleke flags of distribution of books to public sec schools

..reiterates commitment to quality education

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

In a bid to provide quality education in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has flagged the distribution of exercise books to government-owned secondary schools.

Speaking at the event held at the Local Government Service Commission hall, Abere, on Wednesday, Adeleke reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritize quality education.

He added that the distribution of the educational materials became a necessity following a need assessment survey of schools earlier conducted.

He said, “You will recall that in April 2023, less than six months into this administration, I flagged off the distribution of instructional materials to all our public secondary schools. The same gesture was extended to basic education pupils via SUBEB.

“Today again, we shall give to our secondary school students the much needed exercise books, having conducted a need assessment survey of schools that revealed the urgent need to do so. It is our sincere hope that students will maximize this opportunity to have a better learning outcome.

“Education has been and shall remain one of the priorities of this administration. That was what informed the staging of the Education Summit held in August 2023 with the theme “Getting it Right and Revamping Osun Education.”

“Since the release of the Summit Report as well as the White Paper thereof, our government has started the gradual implementation of the recommendations one after the other.”

Earlier in his address, the commissioner for education, Dipo Eluwole, revealed that in order to increase access for kids all throughout the state, the state is currently working on an infrastructure development initiative for its schools.

Eluwole said, “Osun State was chosen as a pilot state for school feeding in Nigeria. Mr Governor, Osun State is the only state in Nigeria that continues feeding pupils without federal government intervention.

“This is evident in the visit of the Senior Special Assistant to Mr. President on home-grown school feeding. Osun is also one of the pilot states for the establishment of an alternative school for girls.”