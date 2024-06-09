LadyOak Association of Nigeria donates menstrual kits to schoolgirls in Delta communities

The LadyOak Association of Nigeria, a socio-cultural group, has donated over 700 reusable menstrual kits to female students in Ika North East and Ika South local government areas of Delta State.

The President of the LadyOak Association, comprising Ika women by origin or by marriage, Barr. Mrs. Christine Ewere Okubor stated that the gesture, which was part of the group’s corporate social responsibility was in commemoration of this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

She noted that the group’s focus was “mainly to champion and sustain the development of Ika community, especially its womenfolk, through our established platforms of empowerment and enterprise.

Addressing benefitting female students in their various schools, Okubor expressed concern that many girls use unhygienic materials during menstruation, insisting that this could cause health hazards.

She appealed to all to ensure proper care of their bodies during and after menstruation, to prevent them from having an offensive odour, maintaining that hygiene should be thoroughly observed.

She further explained that “it has become imperative to break the silence about menstrual hygiene management by the girl child.”

The LadyOak Association embarked on the advocacy campaign, “focusing on understanding menstrual health and hygiene, best practices for managing menstruation and breaking down cultural myths and taboos related to menstruation.”

She maintained that providing accurate information and resources is crucial in empowering young girls to manage their menstrual health confidence, and dignity.

The group consequently distributed free menstrual products to ensure that no girl misses school due to lack of access to essential items and to help parents lift some of their burdens.

She assured that the association would continue to provide information about menstruation health management, promote positive hygiene habits, and break down taboos.

Responding, the prefects of the benefitting schools expressed their gratitude to the association for the love extended to them, praying to God to reward their generosity.

Also, the principals of the schools gave kudos to members of the association for their laudable gesture, maintaining that it would equally save parents the cost of getting disposable sanitary pads for the young ones.

Some of the schools that benefited from the gesture included Ime-Obi Secondary School, Ime-Obi; Igumbor Otiku Secondary School, Agbor; Abavo Girls Secondary School, Abavo; Ute-Ukpu Grammar School, Igbodo; Comprehensive High School, Igbodo; Obi Efeizomor Secondary School, Owa, Agbor and Ika Queens Academy, Boji-Boji Owa, Delta State.