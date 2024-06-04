Borno built 52 schools in 5 years under AGILE — Zulum

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Bormo state has disclosed that the state government has expended N16 billion to construct, rehabilitate, and equip 47 schools out 52 schools funded under the World Bank-funded Adolescent Girl Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE).

Governor Babagana Zulum disclosed this on Tuesday while inaugurating 6 schools built by the Borno state government and launching back-to-school items at the Government Day Secondary School, Maiduguri.

“This AGILE project is Bormo state government project because the project was funded from $60 million loan collected from the World Bank under AGILE with a payment period of 25 tears and moratorium of 5 years, Zulum said.

The Governor said ” the AGILE program will greatly improve the education sectors, we have so far constructed 52 World Bank standard schools and all have been commissioned with remaining only 5 yet to be completed”.

Zulum said ” N16 billion was expended on the construction, rehabilitation and equipping 52 schools, very soon we are going build additional 5 schools in Chibok, Gwoza, Marte, Bama and Kaga local areas. And we have embarked on the training of teachers and very soon we will get rid of unqualified teachers, as non-trainable teachers at the LEA will be transfered to other departments in the local government “.

He assured that ” all children in Bormo will have a desired quality education Bomo will provide required funding for education sector, especially primary education, because primary is the bedrock of education “.

In his address, the Bormo state commissioner for education science technology and Inovation, Engr Lawan Wakilbe said “Bormo state was adjudged as the best state in terms of implimentation of BESDA and AGILE projects in the country “.

” Today we are witnessing the commissioning of 6 schools which include de Government Day Secondary School, (GDSS), Maidugurii, GDSS 797, GDSS 1000 housing Estate, GJDSS Wulari 3, GDSS Gonidamgari, and GDSS Sanongari Alajiri and very soon GDSS Muna, GDSS Bulunkutu others” Engr Wakilbe said.

He said so far 200,000 girls has benefited from the conditional cash transfer of the AGILE empowerment in Bormo state, stressing that AGIlE program is commendable project of the federal government.

Also speaking the National Coordinator of the AGILE, Hajya Aisha Haruna said commended Bormo state government for being one of the best implimenting state in terms of AGILE program in the country.

She assured of the continued partnership between the Federal Government and the Bormo state government to improve the education sector in the country.