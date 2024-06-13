25 years after, Nigeria yet to experience true democracy –Ajadi

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has lamented that it was sad that after 25 years of continuous civilian rule, Nigeria is yet to imbibe true spirit of democracy.

He, therefore, appealed to political leaders to play the game according to the rule so that every individual irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliations can enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Ajadi in a statement to mark the country’s Democracy Day, a copy which was made available to Daily Champion, said since 25 years of present democratic rule in Nigeria, leaders are yet to play according to the rule.

June 12 presidential election globally accepted to be most free and fair election in Nigeria won by the late MKO Abiola symbolizes true democracy, in which late Abiola laid down his life for civilian government Nigerians are currently enjoying.

He said no true democracy thrived in usurpation of all governmental powers by one arm, the executive, saying democracy can only thrive with the independent of all the three arms of governments, judiciary, legislature and executive.

Ajadi said the Judiciary and Legislature’s functions have been subsumed by the executive, thus making Nigerians to be living in civilian dictatorship.

He, however, urged Nigerians to continue praying for the leaders for them to lead the country aright, saying Nigeria is blessed with huge mineral resources which if well harnessed will make the country one of the leading powers in the World.

Ajadi who was the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun State during the last general election, said: “”It is sad that after 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, our leaders are yet to embrace true spirit of democracy. We have been having civilian rule that are not democratic.

“Starting from election which is the basis of democracy, we have not had a free and fair election in this country. Rather than people deciding who to govern them as it is obtained in true democracy, five or seven judges of the Supreme Court or Appeal Courts have been the ones deciding the winners of our elections.

“In a true democracy, there should be independent of three arms of government, but here in Nigeria, both Legislature and Judiciary are under the control of the Executive.

“Nigerians, instead of experiencing dividends of democracy from the so-called elected leaders, they are experiencing hardship, with many of them dying of hungers on daily basis.

“As we are celebrating Democracy Day today, I urge our leaders to have a change of heart and put the interest of Nigerians in their minds.

“I urged the government to use this occasion to formulate policies that would bring growth and development, price control and components of true democracy.

“I also appealed to Nigerians to continue praying for our leaders for them to toe the right path in bringing development to our nation. We don’t have any other country and when our leaders get it right, we will all enjoy the resources that the Almighty has blessed us with”, Ajadi said.

For a better society