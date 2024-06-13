Ondo Senator, Adegbonmire denies report of non-sponsorship of bills

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly Adenyi Adegbonmire said he has sponsored three bills since within one year he was elected into the Senate.

This,he said, is contrary to a report that he has not sponsored any bill in one year.

The federal lawmaker, who spoke in Akure while highlighting his scorecard, pointed out that the three bills which bother on the development of his constituency had gone through first reading at the senate.

A national newspaper recently listed Adegbonmire as one of the senators who are yet to sponsor any bill since the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated in June last year.

However, the Ondo Central lawmaker described the report as incorrect as presentations of his three bills were done in the floor of the senate and reported in the media.

Adegbonmire who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture Colleges and Institutions as well as the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters,said he had also impacted on his constituents through various projects and lobbying for federal employment opportunities for young graduates from Ondo Central senatorial district.

Speaking through his Senior Legislative Aide, (SLA), Hon. Bolarinde Akinloye, the Senator listed the three bills to include; a Bill for the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture, Akure Ondo State; a Bill for the establishment of Federal University Akure Teaching Hospital as well as a Bill for the establishment Federal University of Art, Culture, Science and Tourism, Igbara Oke, Ifedore LGA.

For a better society