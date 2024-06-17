June 18th: Fresh tension mounts in Rivers as outgoing LGA chairmen beat war drum

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Fresh tension is mounting in Rivers State ahead of the expiration of the tenure of elected local government Chairmen on Monday June 17, 2024.

This is just as 21 out of the 23 local government chairmen in the state loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has vowed that they will not vacate office when their tenure expires on the 17th of June, 2024.

Daily Champion reports that the position of the council chairmen is still connected to the political crisis plaguing the state occasioned by the face off between the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his godfather and predecessor who is now the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike which has lasted for almost a year now.

Recall that the embattled 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Nyesom Wike, and led by Martin Amaehwule had in April 2024, overrode the assent of the State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and passed the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Bill into law.

But the amended Law which empowers the Assembly to extend the tenure of the local government chairmen in the state was last month, declared invalid and nullified by a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt and presided over by Justice Daketima Gabriel Kio, citing it’s inconsistency with the 1999 Constitution and Section 9(1) of Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018.

Despite the court ruling the Chairmen Ikwerre LGA, Samuel Nwanosike, Chidi Lloyd of Emohua LGA, Obarilomate Ollor of Eleme LGA while addressing their people in recent events in their areas threatened that “any one who dares to come around the LGA Secretariat in the name of taking over or removing them from office would have themselves to blame.”

In the same vein, the embattled 27 pro-Wike lawmakers on Saturday also warned the Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara not to attempt appointing Caretaker Committee Members to replace the outgoing Chairmen when their tenure expires on Monday June 17.

On the other hand, Rivers youths belonging to different pressure group believed to be supporting Governor Fubara has vowed that any local government Chairman who refuses to vacate office after their tenure expires on the 17th, will have himself to blame the next day, 18th which is Tuesday.

The situation has however, left different groups from the camp of the FCT Minister in Rivers State and that of the Governor warming up for a supremacy clash on Tuesday June 18, 2024.

Based on the current situation, a group, Rivers Peace Initiative, reacting to reports that some political leaders are mobilizing thugs to disrupt the peace in the State, ahead of the expiration of the tenure of the Council chairmen on the 18th, has strongly condemned the move which it described as reckless and dangerous behavior, which threatens the lives and properties of innocent citizens.

The Rivers Peace Initiative in a statement signed by the Convener, Comrade Obinna Ebogidi, urged the political class to desist from actions capable of sabotaging the peace of the State.

The group noted that such move is inimical to the progress and prosperity of the state, saying that; “It is unacceptable for political grievances to be addressed through violence and intimidation, rather than through the provisions of the law.

“We call on security agencies to remain impartial and stand on the side of the rule of law, ensuring the protection of lives and properties in the state. They must not take sides with any political group or interests, but rather prioritize the safety and well-being of all citizens. We expect them to take immediate action to arrest anyone attempting to jeopardize the lives and properties in the state.

“We appeal to all political leaders to embrace their grievances within the provisions of the law, and to seek legal and peaceful means of resolving their differences. The Rivers Peace Initiative stands ready to support all efforts towards peaceful resolution of conflicts and the promotion of peace and stability in Rivers State.

“Let us work together to build a peaceful and prosperous Rivers State, where all citizens can thrive and reach their full potential.”

