Sanwo-Olu should put more emphasis on road developments, security and electricity –Chief Solomon Ogbonna, President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State

CHIEF SOLOMON OGBONNA AGUENE is the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State. In this interview with ISAAC NGUMAH, he assesses the tenure of President Bola Tinubu in the last one year; about the organization, among other matters. Read on:

Can you talk about the President Tinubu’s one year in office?

I can talk about talk about how Ohanaeze Ndigbo has Ndigbo has moving in Lagos State for one year now, the issues of politics is retained with the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Ndigbo so far, so good and everybody has been lamenting that the government is not favourable especially for Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State members who have been getting a lot of benefits for the past four years of Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State under the regime of Buhari, but we are hoping that things are going to change for better in this regime of President Tinubu.

What has been your achievement so far since you resumed office as the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State in 2018?

Ohanaeze Ndigbo do not have office, I gave them office. I empowered the widows that are members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. l also created an office of food sellers. I created president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo food sellers. I also created chairman of all chairmen of Local Governments. I also created Council of Ndieze. I also created so many committees; prayer warrior committees, etc. I also initiated Ndigbo to among the protocol list of the government of Lagos State and so many other things which I cannot mention.

Tell us about your NGO

My NGO, Aguene Art Foundation. My NGO was established to promote the young artists; we go round the schools to promote young and upcoming artists; we take them for exhibitions outside the country and within the country, we have empowered widows and talented artists.

Tell us about your empowerment programme

We have an empowerment programme, which will come up by the end of July. We will empower some people into whatever they are doing and we have empowered widows in the past. We supported 10 widows with N1,000,000 each which is 10 millionaires, many youths so many of came from Ebonyi State who are selling phone accessories with N200,000; N 500,000; N100,000. I go to hospitals to assist patients with drugs and pay their hospital bills

Tell us your agenda for the youths through your platform

I will be having some skill acquisitions training especially in the area of arts

Tell us your grassroots’ programmes

We go to villages to look to look for those who are talented ones. We train them and brush them up and establish them.

Tell us the projects that you have executed so far

I have executed so many projects

How many youths have you supported?

Over 50 youths

What can you say on Governor Sanwo-Olu’s developments in Lagos State?

Lagos State is lucky to have a good Governor; he should put more emphasis on road developments, security and electricity.

What can say on community policing?

The community policing is important.

What can you say on the release of Nnamdi Kanu?

Nnamdi Kanu is a product for them to play politics around him; they are using him as avenue of playing to the gallery for politics. Nnamdi Kanu can be released; it was someone that arrested him

What advice are you giving to those in authority?

Most of the politicians in Nigeria are in the same platform; nobody that you can trust; they should do the needful.

Is there any crisis rocking Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State?

I have a consent judgment, when you have a consent judgment, it is over.

