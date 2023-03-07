Oyetola says he’ll return to power soon, urges Osun people to vote massively for APC on Saturday

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday reiterated his confidence in God that he will return to government soon.

Oyetola who expressed his strong belief in the efficacy of prayers said he will reclaim his mandate and return to power, saying his God has never failed him.

He stated these while giving his remarks during the 12th year remembrance prayers for his late mother, Alhaja Wulemot Oyetola, held at the deceased’s residence in Iragbiji, Osun State.

Oyetola commended the people of the the State for their unflinching support and for coming out en masse to elect the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu last Saturday.

He assured the people of the State of unprecedented development from the progressive government, adding that the President-elect would consolidate on the gains of the progressive government and initiate more unprecedented developmental programmes across the nooks and crannies of the country.

Oyetola assured topmost security before, during and after the forthcoming House of Assembly election. He urged the people of the state not to be intimidated but rather to vote massively on Saturday for the candidates of the APC, saying this would go a long way to make things easy for his administration when he returns to power soon.

“I am thankful to God for His wonders over our lives. We thank Him for giving us victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I thank our people for their support all along.

“This yearly remembrance is for us to thank God and beseech Him for forgiveness over my late mother. We want you to continue to pray for us to reclaim our mandate soon. We want our people to win in the next House of Assembly election so that no opposition will be allowed.

“We want you to know that APC is the only party that can take us to victory. This is the party that God has made for us. That is where benefits lie. Please, vote APC all through. If we truly want to benefit from the federal government, please, let’s elect our people to House of Assembly. These are the people that will work with us when we return to government.

“We don’t believe in any other thing except prayers. That is what we were brought up with. Let’s continue to pray so that we can thank God in the end”.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Iragbiji, Alhaji Ibrahim Oyewole offered short sermon and prayers for the entire members of Oyetola’s family, just as he prayed Allah to continue to rest the departed soul in Aljana fridaus and grant those alive all goodies of life and hereafter.