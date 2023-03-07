Gov. Adeleke promises to transform Osun into tech hub, unveils digital economy policies

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has pledged to boost the state’s economy by transforming Osun into a tech hub for South west region.

This is as he highlighted some digital economy policies to be adopted— ICT policy, Osun State Tech Innovation, Broadband Fiber Optic project, domesticating the Nigerian StartUps Act policy and more for Osun to become a digitally driven state.

The governor reiterated his commitment to transforming Osun on Monday at the unveiling of state digital economy policies and flag off of osun state broadband fiber optic project event held at Adolak hall, Osogbo, the state capital.

He said, “Permit me to note that this is the first time Osun state will be having an ICT Policy. The policy is designed to identify and apply information communication technology in various sectors of the state. Hence, the new policy has ICT in agriculture, education, health, environment, administration, infrastructure among others. This policy will change our state for the better.

“I am also unveiling the Osun State Tech Innovation policy. Many talented tech innovators abound in our state. The policy seeks to create an enabling environment for tech innovations. Hence, we will support establishment of tech hubs and ensure innovators secure much needed backing. “As part of our digital economy drive, Osun is poised to be the first State to domesticate the Nigerian StartUps Act. This will be my first Executive Bill I will be forwarding to the State Assembly after this event. The Act is programmed to ensure that new start ups promoters and entrepreneurs secure desired mentoring and financing. The law once domesticated will enhance the goals of both the ICT and the Tech Innovation policy. “As e-commerce is at the heart of digital economy, my administration also launched the Osun Google Mapping project. This is to ensure that Osun businesses and landmarks are placed on Google maps to start with. When I took over in November, 2022, Osun Goggle Mapping coverage was below 30 percent. I am happy to record that Osun Mapping coverage is today above 50 percent. When we are to launch Phase 2, I will host e-commerce giants in Nigeria alongside Google Corporation.

“All the above initiatives cannot see the light of the day without internet connectivity. I was told our state internet coverage is still very low. I am determined to change the narrative. To that end, I am reviving and re-launching today the Osun State Broadband Fiber Optic Project. Today, we will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Oodua Infraco to commence immediate deployment of Fiber Optics across Osun state. The first phase is to cover 64 kilometers without the state putting in any fund. “In line with the new National Broadband policy and the urgency of internet Fiber connectivity for Osun state, this government is waiving payment for Telecom Right of Way in return for free connectivity to our schools and health centres when the broadband project is completed.”

Governor Adeleke further inaugurated a Digital Economy Advisory Board with 15 members and charged them to support the government in transforming Osun into a digital economy state.

He added that various talents will be harnessed in the state for its development and empowerment of the people.