Over 1500 Rivers’ students benefit from exercise books donated by EMOLGA journalists

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

At least, 1500 secondary school students from Emohua local government area of Rivers State have received free exercise books donated by a media group, EMOLGA Journalists Association World-wide, EJA.

EJA, an umbrella body of practicing Journalists in Emohua LGA, at the weekend embarked on the second edition of their exercise books distribution in the LGA.

Chairman of the association, Comrade Kennedy Wedeh, who spoke shortly after distributing the exercise books to Senior and Junior students at the Community Secondary School, Elele Alimini in the LGA, explained that the gesture was part of the organisation’s efforts to support and promote education in the LGA and the state.

He said the exercise which was sponsored by MCKAY Resort Limited, was also designed to provide relief for indigent families who struggle to provide basic stationery for their children and wards in public schools in the area.

He urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the State Ministry of Education to provide more furnitures to schools, especially writing desks to enable pupils and students learn and write comfortably.

He also advised the students to take their education serious and stay away from cultism and other crime-related activities within and outside the school environment.

He said, “EMOLGA Journalists Association, is an umbrella body of practicing Journalist from Emohua LGA, saddled with the responsibility of promoting and supporting good governance, project and protect the image of the LGA and her citizens.

“This is our own little way of giving back to the society, its part of our efforts to promote and support education in our LGA. We felt that with this, we can support our little brothers and sisters in the public schools as well as their parents who find it difficult to provide for them.”

Speaking during the event, the Principal of the UBE section of the school, Bessy Dokubo commended members of the EMOLGA Journalists Association for the initiative and urged stakeholders in Emohua LGA, other spirited individuals and NGOs in the area to join hands with the state government in the drive to improve the fortunes of public schools and promote education in the state.

Dokubo also commended the Governor Fubara for his steadfast commitment towards the revitalization of education at all levels in the state, through the ministry of education.

According to her, “The government has assisted the school in provision of desk and other relevant materials but it is not enough, we still need more assistance from the council and other stakeholders to improve the teaching and learning of the students.

“We don’t have a working library, we need text books, literatures and many others to boost performance of students here,” she said.

Also speaking, a Senior teaching staff of the school, Mr. Ogum Sunday Okachukwu, expressed delight with the gesture of the journalists, adding that it would go a long way in assisting the pupils in their academic pursuits.

He called on other leaders, NGOs and public spirited individuals in the LGA to emulate EJA in promoting and supporting education in the area.