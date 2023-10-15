NDDC, KPMG, and the Pact with NLNG

By Ebitu Oku

I have been observing the recent activities of the leadership under Samuel Ogbuku at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) initially with indifference. Indifference because I’ve witnessed past administrations at the NDDC enter with much noise and promises during their initial months in office, only for their momentum to dissipate in subsequent months. This phenomenon of loud beginnings followed by a loss of steam is colloquially referred to in Nigerian pidgin English as “IGG: Initial Gra Gra.”

However, after nine months and counting, the leadership led by Samuel Ogbuku at the NDDC has yet to lose its momentum. Instead, the fervor continues to rise, heading toward a crescendo whose end seems distant. The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative under Samuel Ogbuku’s leadership has progressed from ideation and concept phases to actual implementation. This culminated in face-to-face engagements with relevant stakeholders at NDDC-driven events and the formal signing of a PPP agreement with the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) in October 2023.

Prior to engaging with NLNG, the NDDC, under Ogbuku, enlisted the services of KPMG, a multinational professional services company, to review its internal processes and establish a global best practices internal governance framework. In any organization, good intentions can be undermined by weak internal governance. The decision to engage KPMG and the rationale behind it is a commendable step in the right direction. A global best practices internal governance framework will make the NDDC an attractive partner for potential collaborators in its PPP initiative.

Furthermore, under the leadership of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the NDDC has proactively engaged critical stakeholders at various forums to share and promote its vision of partnering for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

Nine months in, and the anticipated fading of the Initial Gra Gra of this new leadership at the NDDC has not occurred. On the contrary, the flames are burning with increasing intensity. Some may argue that it is too early to sing the praises of the Ogbuku-led leadership, given that it’s been in office for less than a year. While that’s true, the Ogbuku-led leadership has been taking steps in the right direction to ensure the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

Thus far, the leadership of Samuel Ogbuku at the NDDC has quelled the flames of Initial Gra Gra, and he appears to be the real McCoy.

Ebitu Oku is a Brand Management Consultant, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State